Industrial Tube & Steel opens new location in Mt. Juliet

By mtjulietintern

KENT, Ohio – Industrial Tube & Steel Corp., a leader in the metalworking industry, kicked off operations at a 40,000-square-feet metal servicing facility in Mt. Juliet.

The new location allows ITS to service businesses in Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Alabama.

ITS specializes in supplying custom-cut metals, structural and mechanical tubing and continuous cast iron bar, plate and tube to machine shops, fabricators, OEMs and other manufacturers. The family owned and operated business has served the Midwest for more than 60 years.

Richard B. Siess, company president, said he believes businesses in the expanded service areas will see a significant benefit from working with ITS locally.

“We are known for providing quick turnaround on non-standard sizes, and this location will allow us to offer the same unique service to new clients,” said Siess. “The industries we serve often operate on tight margins, so they don’t like to order a lot of stock to keep on hand. That means our ability to offer fast turnarounds and our extensive stock are very valuable to them.”

ITS has experienced steady growth in the last several years, moving from an older facility in Akron, Ohio, to a new 115,000-square-foot headquarters in Kent, Ohio in 2009. In 2013, they expanded to a new 80,000-square-foot facility in West Chester, Ohio, to better serve the Cincinnati/Dayton market. The company also regularly invests in high-tech machinery and new equipment to improve and expand its capabilities, recently adding a Nishijimax CNC cold saw for production cutting, a HE&M saw capable of cutting up to 26 inches in diameter, a new Amada billet/plate saw for cutting large blocks of continuous cast iron and several deburring machines.

ITS has already started investing in new equipment for the Mt. Juliet location, adding two saws with cutting capabilities up to 22 inches in diameter.

“We are a tight-knit family business,” said Damon Gaynor, vice president of sales. “So building personal relationships with our customers is very important to us. We like to get to know them and to understand their needs and their challenges. It is exciting to see how they take our raw material and turn it into their own unique product, so I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to learn from a whole new base of customers.”

For more information about Industrial Tube & Steel Corp., visit industrialtube.com.

