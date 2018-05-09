Antique Car Show winners announced

By mtjulietintern

A large crowd of spectators at Wilson Bank & Trust’s 23rd annual Antique Car Show Spring Meet on Sunday in Mt. Juliet perused 156 classic automobiles in 57 different classifications, and several auto owners took home awards for their entries.

Category winners at the car show included:

• Kenneth O’Saile – best of show in production for his 1970 Pontiac GTO.

• Henry Bullington – best of show in modified for his 1955 Chevy Belair.

• Bob O’Neal – president’s choice for his 1955 Chevy Belair.

• Terry Sague – ladies’ choice for his 1972 Chevy Nova.

• Darrell Yates – O’Reilly’s award for his 1968 Chevy C-10.

• Kevin Martyn – longest drive award for his trip from Indianapolis.

The event also featured music, food and children’s activities.

Staff Reports