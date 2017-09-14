Batch and Bushel Farmers Market officially opens

By mtjulietintern

The Batch and Bushel Farmers Market had its grand opening Thursday afternoon at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon.

Vendors from across Wilson County set up booths to sell their food and crafts.

The weekly Batch and Bushel Farmers Market is a new event to the Wilson County Expo Center. A showcase was held in January to introduce Wilson County residents to local self-sustaining products and services.

“Every major community has a successful farmers market, and there’s no reason, with such agricultural history, that the county can’t support one,” said Wilson County Expo Center marketing director Charity Toombs.

The market will be held each Thursday until Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m.

“We were hoping that this would answer every question for families,” said Toombs. “They can come and shop local; they can grab something to eat. There’s some activities for the kids, and at the same time, they’re shaking the hands of the farmers and getting to know local businesses.”

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com