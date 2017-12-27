IHOP, At Home coming to Mt. Juliet

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet will soon be home to IHOP and At Home, according to Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin, who announced the new businesses Friday.

IHOP, the multinational pancake house and diner-style table service restaurant, and At Home, a home décor chain, will be in the Paddocks at Mt. Juliet.

Martin announced last month Nothing Bundt Cakes and Hobby Lobby would also expand into Mt. Juliet.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will occupy the former Ace Hardware Store on North Mt. Juliet Road, according to Martin. Nothing Bundt Cakes, which specializes in hand-decorated cakes, has a few locations in Middle Tennessee, including Hendersonville, Murfreesboro and Nashville.

Hobby Lobby will go in the former Gander Mountain building on Belinda Parkway in the Providence Marketplace area. Ashley Furniture HomeStore recently opened in the former H.H. Gregg building, also on Belinda Parkway.

