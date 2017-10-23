Konnector Woodfire Grille opens in Mt. Juliet

By mtjulietintern Konnector Woodfire Grille recently opened in Mt. Juliet at the same location as a former popular restaurant with a similar name.

The restaurant, owned and operated by Konnector Restaurant Group, is at 3950 N. Mt. Juliet Road, which formerly housed Woodfire Grille, which closed in July. The restaurant is next door to Houston’s Meat and Produce.

DeWayne Collier owns Konnector Restaurant Group and the company’s first restaurant, Konnector Hot Chicken, operates out of Rivergate Mall’s food court. The company also owns Konnector Restaurant and Lounge in Madison.

Konnector Grille in Mt. Juliet offers Nashville hot chicken and Southern-style cuisine in a family dining environment. The restaurant includes a private dining room that guests can reserve for meetings and other occasions.

The menu includes wings, deviled eggs, fish, salmon, shrimp, fried pickles, steak, pork chops, burgers, chicken and more.

The restaurant is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit thekonnectorrestaurant.com or call 615-754-5864.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com