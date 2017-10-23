Southern Bank vice president honored as economic development volunteer of the year

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Economic Development Council recently recognized Phillip Smartt, vice president of Southern Bank of Tennessee, as the 2017 Jim Spradley Volunteer of the Year.

Smartt’s leadership efforts and success in economic development were honored in his award selection for the volunteer of the year award.

Smartt’s contributions were made from his position as the treasurer of both the executive committee and board of directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County. He’s held position since the agency began in 1989.

Between 2015-2016, Smartt impacted the economic environment of the community by leading in the funding and participating in the design and development of the agency’s professional recruitment initiative.

Serving as chairman of the Wilson County Industrial Development Board for more than 23 years, Smartt worked with legal counsel, elected officials and the JECDB staff to expand the community’s payment in-lieu-of taxes program. His work and support during the past year expanded the program to include additions and expansions to existing structures. The change provides an effective tool, which is used to service Wilson County’s existing employers.

Fulfilling his responsibilities as chairman of the Industrial Development Board of Wilson County, Smartt oversaw one of the most successful years of development in Wilson County history. His commitment to the community spans multiple fields as he has serviced both Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Committee and Mt. Juliet Land Use Committee for more than 18 years.

Smartt continuously contributes to the community through his membership of the Mt. Juliet-Wilson County YMCA board of directors and service in the Mt. Juliet Rotary Club as past president and current member of the board of directors. He has also served as a member of the board of directors and chairman of the Mt. Juliet-West Wilson Senior Citizens Center. Smartt served as president of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce for the past three terms and was also a member of its board of directors.

“Phillip is committed to these causes not to get personal or professional gain, but instead to make the community he lives in a better place,” said G.C. Hixson, executive director of Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County. “He gives to others without reserve or hesitation.”

The TEDC is a statewide professional organization for those involved in economic development. The Jim Spradley Volunteer of the Year Award was established in 1977. Recipients of the award must be nominated by TEDC members and selected by a committee of past presidents of TEDC from the field of nominees. Smartt’s accomplishments were recognized at the TEDC annual fall conference in Memphis.

