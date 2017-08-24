Eclipse headlines Monday at Wilson County Fair

By mtjulietintern

More than 30,000 people came to the Wilson County Fair on Monday to see the eclipse, the Fairest of the Fair pageant and the Oak Ridge Boys.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

The fair opened at 10 a.m. Monday morning and offered half-price admission until 3 p.m. for the special eclipse event.

A special viewing area was set up at the Motorsports Arena for the 12,598 attendees, and fireworks went off afterward. There was even a proposal as a couple all the way from Studio City, Calif. got engaged just after totality.

After the eclipse, visitors were invited to stick around and enjoy the carnival rides and attractions.

The Fairest of the Fair pageant was Monday night. Fair history was made as pageant winner Anna Belle Gallaher, of Lebanon, was the third generation of her family to participate in the event.

Gallaher’s mother, Ashlie Gallaher, finished in the top 10 in 1987, and her grandmother, Linda Johnson, was first runner up in 1961.

The Oak Ridge Boys capped off the events of the night with a concert in the Wilson County Expo Center, sponsored by Bates Ford.

The group performed a 45-minute show to packed stands and seats. Jason Crabb even joined them on stage to sing “Amazing Grace.” Crabb was featured in concert Tuesday night.

The fair will open again Wednesday at 5 p.m. and will feature the School Spirit Kickoff, community youth rally, Doll Parade Division II pageant, King of the Fair Divisions I and II, junior dairy cattle show, go-kart races four-cycle competition and a $1,000 cash giveaway.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketsnashville.com or at the admission gate. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. Season tickets, which are good for all nine days, may also be purchased for $45.