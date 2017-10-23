Encore to present ‘The Wind in the Willows,’ hold auditions

By mtjulietintern

Encore Theatre Co. will bring its next production, “The Wind in the Willows” to the stage beginning Oct. 27.

Written by John Morely and based on the book by Kenneth Grahame, the family show will run weekends through Nov. 5. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to show time.

“While working with 22 kids with ages ranging from 3 to 17 may provide some challenges, Encore is pleased to present the multiple talents of acting and movement these boys and girls are bringing to the stage,” said director James Bealor. “The entire family will enjoy this playful and comedic presentation of ‘Wind in the Willows.’”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 years old and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Co. will also hold auditions for the last show of the year, “Good Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas,” written by Kristine Bauske and directed by Bealor.

Auditions will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

Performance dates will be weekends from Dec. 8-17.

Auditions will be cold readings from the script.

Roles will be available for five men from teenagers to 55 years old or older and four women from teenagers to 40-something year olds. Visit encore-theatre-company.org for more specific story and character details.

The play considers the premise, what if the three wise men weren’t really all that wise? What if they were just three ordinary guys, avoiding conflicts at home, who happened upon the greatest story ever told?

Encore Theatre Co., currently in the 11th year, is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.

