Encore Theatre to offer its first play of 2017

By mtjulietintern

Encore Theatre Co. announced “The Senator Wore Pantyhose” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Millmore will be the opening play for 2017.

Directed by Holly Smith with James Bealor as executive director, the outrageous farce will open Friday and runs weekends through Jan. 29. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoon matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m.. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Fed up with political and religious scandals? This comedy revolves around the failing presidential campaign of “honest” Gabby Sandalson, a regular guy whose integrity has all but crippled his bid for the White House. His sleazy campaign manager trumps up an implausible sex scandal to garner votes, a scheme that gloriously backfires.

Tickets are on sale at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Hwy. 109, in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.

Staff Reports

3oi9xlr