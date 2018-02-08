‘Glory Road’ featured movie during Black History Month

By mtjulietintern

In honor of Black History Month, the Wilson County Black History Committee will present two showings of the movie, “Glory Road.”

The film will be shown Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater at 110 W. Main Street in Lebanon. Admission will be $5, and tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce, from any member of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the box office an hour before show time.

Released in 2006, the movie highlights the true-life story of the man who built a basketball team on talent rather than race. Starring Josh Lucas as coach Don Haskins, it’s the story of Texas Western College, currently the University of Texas in El Paso, in 1966. It is a story of student athletes in a time of racism and discrimination and a coach whose mission was to put the best players on the floor. Haskins led the first all-black starting lineup for a college basketball team to the NCAA national championship.

