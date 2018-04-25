Leeville Family Fun Day upcoming Saturday

By mtjulietintern

Wilson Bank & Trust will hold its 11th annual Leeville Family Fun Day on April 28 at the bank’s office on Highway 109 North.

The festivities will include live music, vendor booths, free inflatables, a petting zoo, an emergency vehicle display and concessions from Hoite’s Barbecue and Kona Shaved Ice.

Local business sponsors helped make Family Fun Day possible. Gold sponsors this year include Manheim Nashville and Wilson Farms; silver sponsors include Advanced Propane, B.J.’s trailers, and Sleep-In and Suites; and bronze sponsors include, Active Life Chiropractic, Aqua Sports Marine, Big and Small Storage, Burdines, Coach’s Eastgate Grill, Nutrishop, Permobil, Remar Inc., Subway and Wendy’s.

Event hours will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and admission will be free. All activities will take place at the bank at 440 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon.

