Local youth rock historic Nashville venue

Dozens of young Mt. Juliet musicians rocked the historic Bluebird Café last Wednesday and showcased their talents to a packed audience.

Musicians as young as 7 years old performed at the venue – which continues to draw tourists, songwriters and fans from all around the world – as a part of Rock Zone Unplugged, presented by the Rock Zone School of Music, based in Mt. Juliet.

The children hoped to receive the same magic from the venue as past performers, which include Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney and more.

Lauren Kleeberg said she was excited to perform at the historic venue.

“People come from all over to hear the talent at the Bluebird. I hope to be discovered there,” Kleeberg said.

The musicians performed original pieces, as well as cover songs, through solo and group performances.

Rock Zone School of Music was founded in April 2014 and is an afterschool program serving more than 200 children. Students are mentored and get to experience performance opportunities in venues across the country.

Teachers teach the musicians to arrange music, stage presence and how to perform individually and as a part of a band. Students learn to perfect their craft on stage and in live music concerts.

Rock Zone features afterschool childcare, private lessons, summer programs and more. Programs offered include voice academy and instruments such as guitar, bass, drums, piano, synthesizer and saxophone.

For more information, visit rockzonemusic.com, email contact@rockzonemusic.com, or call 615-562-0070.

