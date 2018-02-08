Mardi Gras returns to Capitol Theatre

By mtjulietintern

New Orleans flavor invaded downtown Lebanon on Friday as the annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol event returned for its third year.

The event featured plenty of music and fun, along with a cash bar, live and silent auctions and more. The Mardi Gras at the Capitol is formerly known as the Low Country Boil, which was started years ago by the Shamrock Society. All proceeds from the Mardi Gras at the Capitol will be used locally to help Sherry’s Run meet the needs of neighbors who are battling cancer.

The event featured a catered meal by Ed Riley with Mo’Cara and Two Fat Men Catering and music from local favorite Four on the Floor.

Auction items included featured an autographed P.K. Subban Nashville Predators jersey, handcrafted wine and wine class holder, Southern Sunday Coffee Java-lover package, one-week stay in Los Cabos, Mexico, unlimited one-hour massages for a year from Body Kneads, exMark Quest S-Series mower and more.

Al Ashworth, owner of Custom Color, was the event’s honored speaker. Ashworth spoke about his cancer recovery and his next book, “No Snow Days: Commitment, Honor, Purpose.”

The Shamrock Society consists of a group of Wilson County friends who had seen the effects cancer had on their loved ones and wanted to make a difference. Since they started, the group has raised more than $600,000 for cancer support with more than half of that going to Sherry’s Run.

Sherry’s Run assists cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

