Mt. Juliet American Legion Post to hold first reverse raffle

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will hold its first reverse raffle fundraiser Oct. 7 at the Windtree Golf Club at 810 Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet.

There will be a meet, eat and greet from 6-7 p.m. A ticket will include two barbecue buffet meals, so a guest may also attend.

There will be a $10,000 prize and 300 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Cash, check, credit or debit cards will be accepted.

Participants must be 21 or older to participate. All tickets must be present at the drawing to win. Participants need not attend as long as their ticket and instructions are present with an agent. Arrangements may be made.

There will be door prizes at every 50th ticket drawn, and the first ticket drawn will receive ticket money back.

Post 281 sponsors many programs, including a Mt. Juliet Boy Scout troop, a junior and senior American Legion baseball team, Boys State program now in its 53rd year and the Honor Guard. There are several programs available for veterans and their families. A ticket purchase will help the American Legion to continue to help others.

For tickets, contact Warren at 615-754-7464, Will at 615-319-2179, Delmar at 615-364-3619 or Steve at 615-419-5009.

