Mt. Juliet draws thousands of visitors to watch eclipse

By mtjulietintern

Charlie Daniels Park featured more than 4,000 guests

An estimated crowd of more than 4,000 people gathered Monday at Charlie Daniels Park to watch the solar eclipse at nearly the longest span of totality in the nation.

The total solar eclipse started at 1:29 p.m., when Wilson County experienced two minutes and 38 seconds of totality or darkness, which was two seconds off the longest possible time.

NASA ambassador Theo Wellington said half of the U.S. population was within a one day’s drive to the total solar eclipse path, which meant areas along the path, such as Wilson County, experienced an influx of visitors.

One couple from Orange County, Calif. flew in Sunday night, stayed at the Hampton Inn in Providence and took part in the solar eclipse Monday at Charlie Daniels Park. They have family in Franklin, but they came to Charlie Daniels Park for the closeness to Interstate 40 and the Providence Marketplace.

Another couple from Boston flew into Nashville on Monday morning for the one-day trip. They said they researched the Nashville area and looked at Mt. Juliet because of the green space, low crime and proximity to I-40. “We love the area, the people are so nice and friendly…we’re not accustomed to that much in Boston,” the couple said.

Another group from New Orleans drove to the area Thursday and stayed south of Nashville. They again said they did research of the Nashville area and picked Charlie Daniels Park. They intended to stay until Wednesday, shop and go home.

A family of 10 from Birmingham, Ala. drove to Mt. Juliet on Monday morning. They said they came to Mt. Juliet a few years ago, loved it and decided to come back for the eclipse.

At least 15 states and the United Kingdom, including a television station from Birmingham, Ala., which did a live remote, were represented Monday at Charlie Daniels Park.

Staff Reports

