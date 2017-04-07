Mt. Juliet vies to win $20K in park contest

By mtjulietintern

During Earth Month in April, the National Recreation and Park Association is collaborating with the Walt Disney Co., including Disney Citizenship, Disney-ABC Television Group and ESPN, to revitalize parks across the U.S.

The city that receives the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.

“Local parks make Mt. Juliet a better place to live and shape so many of our lives,” said Mt. Juliet parks director Rocky Lee. “Parks are essential to our city’s health and wellbeing. They provide safe places to be active and enjoy nature, and they help preserve the environment and bring people together. That’s why from April 1-30, Mt. Juliet residents will have the opportunity to nominate our city to receive $20,000 in grant funding to make improvements at a local park.”

To nominate Mt. Juliet for the honor, visit nrpa.org/beinspired. At the end of April, the city with the most nominations will receive grant funding. Everyone who nominates a city will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.

“We are always searching for new ways to provide access for citizens to play in M.J. This grant could go a long way in helping us maintain that focus,” Lee said.

“Supporting local parks is essential to the health and vitality of communities everywhere,” said Lori Robertson, NRPA Director of Conservation. “That’s why we are proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company to help fund critical park improvement projects in communities in need. We encourage everyone to join us in giving back to the places that shape so much of our lives by voting in this year’s Meet Me at the Park campaign.”

During April, a public service announcement to support the Meet Me at the Park campaign will be shared with audiences across Disney, including ABC Television Network, ABC-owned and affiliate stations, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, the ABC app and other digital platforms. The PSA will also be available to view on the voting site at nrpa.org/beinspired. Additionally, Radio Disney will support the campaign with an on-air radio spot.

During Earth Month, Mt. Juliet can show what parks mean to the community by nominating the city. Friends can be encouraged to nominate Mt. Juliet by taking a selfie in a favorite park and using the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark, #Parkies and #BeInspired.

Mt. Juliet aspires to always be a signature city in the Middle Tennessee region. Employing the characteristics of its traditional Southern hospitality as a foundation, Mt. Juliet will utilize the ever-increasing resources afforded it through the influx of people and businesses to create an ideal community featuring a wholesome and well-rounded lifestyle. Mt. Juliet will develop an environment where planned growth does not forsake the values and comfort of a close-knit community where providing for the needs of people is the priority. Mt. Juliet will establish a core business district to encourage vibrant economic growth and stability. Mt. Juliet will shape its government to be responsive to citizen concerns and to provide safety for our citizens as we strive to cultivate education, recreation and cultural opportunities.

The Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department works to create and provide recreational activities and facilities, as well as leisure and community services necessary to promote public well being and quality of life for the citizens of Mt. Juliet. It strives to build and promote a sense of hometown spirit based on its belief in family, fitness and fun. For more information, visit mjparksandrec.org.

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of nearly 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space.

Staff Reports