One weekend remains for Encore Theatre Co.’s ‘Jeeves in Bloom’

By mtjulietintern

Encore Theatre Co. will feature one last weekend of performances of the comedy, “Jeeves in Bloom,” adapted by Margaret Raether and directed by Barbara Hartman.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To get tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com or make reservations and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

The peaceful English countryside may never be the same after Bertie Wooster, played by James Bealor, and his unflappable valet, Jeeves, played by Phil Brady, pay a visit. What starts as a plan to pair tongue-tied, amphibian-loving Augustus Fink-Nottle, played by Dan Eaglin, and fanciful, poetry-loving Madeline Basset, played by Corrine Cook, quickly goes awry. Soon, Bertie is fending off Madeline’s amorous advances, reluctantly participating in an attempted burglary and fleeing attacks from a homicidal French chef. With the stakes this high, the solution must lie with the one and only Jeeves.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, ¼-mile west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. In its 12th year, Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.

Staff Reports