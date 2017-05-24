Upcoming Reverse Raffle offers chance to win $10K

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its bi-annual Reverse Raffle on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon.

Two Fat Men Catering will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Three hundred tickets will be sold for $100 each. Each ticket will admit two people for dinner. Tickets will be drawn until the last 10 tickets remaining. Those remaining 10 ticket holders will have the option to split the $10,000 grand prize and take home $1,000 each. If one person doesn’t agree to split, drawing continues, and so on. If the drawing gets to one ticket remaining, the ticketholder will win $10,000.

Anyone who would like to have a ticket delivered, contact Cathey Sweeney at 615-443-2002, or tickets may be bought at the CASA office at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Staff Reports