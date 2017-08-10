Wilson County Fair school exhibits to expand

By mtjulietintern

The Wilson County Fair school exhibits will expand to the North Hall of the Expo Center during the fair, which will be Aug. 18-26.

Each school in Wilson County, including private schools and homeschools, will present a display that depicts the unique characteristics of the school. Included will be examples of superior work completed by students during the prior school year.

This year’s fair theme is “Here Comes the Fun.” Displays and video presentations will share exciting moments from the past school year.

As a new feature of the school exhibits, visit the STEM Building G, where children of all ages can enjoy interactive science, technology, engineering and math centers. STEM allows children to explore, engage and develop the capacity to make changes in our world.

Also included will be a LEGO competition Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. More details are available at wilsoncountyfair.net.

Staff Reports