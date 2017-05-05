Bittersweet April brings hope for May

By mtjulietintern

This past month was bittersweet. Though we had a wealth of rewarding experiences, Wilson County also experienced a great loss. The passing of Mr. Hale Moss, shortly after his induction into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame, was heartbreaking.

As the former president of Wilson County Promotions, Hale’s name was synonymous with the Wilson County Fair. The contributions he made to the Wilson County Fair placed Wilson County on the map as one of the best county fairs in the nation.

He served his community in many capacities and was always proud to be a part of this county. He left a legacy, and though we can never replace him, we can all learn from him and follow in his footsteps.

As I reflect on the life of Hale, I can’t help but appreciate the wonderful citizens who make up our county. No matter which part of the county we are from, urbanized or rural, we all contribute to make Wilson County what it is today. We also all affect each other more than we may initially realize. Our service and talents may seem unnoticed at times, but you can bet without them, our wonderful community would not be the same.

The old saying, “April showers bring May flowers” seems to hold true this spring. Though we experienced a heavy loss, and dark times in April, we are looking to brighter days ahead in May.

At the end of this month, there will be a new class of graduates released into our society. They will move out of their parents’ homes and infiltrate our universities and the workforce. These graduates hold within them the potential to change not only our community, but also our world.

I ask that you encourage them as they navigate through life, to strive to live a life of service. A life dedicated to helping others. A life of service is not one that seeks applause, but one that seeks to leave the world a better place. A life of service always leaves a legacy.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.