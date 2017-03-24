Charis advances to Engaged 8

By mtjulietintern

Charis Health Center is one step closer to winning $10,000 in the Brackets For Good fundraising tournament, and it needs to score some serious donations this week to defeat Cottage Cove Urban Ministries, which has scored more than 7,000 points so far in the tournament.

“We have a formidable opponent this week, and we need all the support we can get from the community to win this round and stay in the running for the championship and $10,000,” said Lea Rowe, Charis Health Center’s executive director. “Every donation helps, regardless of the amount.”

To donate, visit nashville.bfg.org/matches/1244. The “Engaged 8” round ends Friday at 8 p.m. Every dollar donated to Charis Health Center through bfg.org is a point scored for Charis.

Charis Health Center outscored the Little Pantry That Could on March 17 to win the “Supported 16” bracket. There are now eight local nonprofits remaining in the “Engaged 8” round of the tournament.

Charis Health Center provides primary health care to uninsured residents in the Middle Tennessee area. Despite the Affordable Care Act, health care is still not affordable to many hardworking people in our community. Charis serves the individuals and families in the coverage gap.

