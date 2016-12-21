Cops shop for local children

By mtjulietintern

Several local law enforcement personnel looked to give two-dozen children a little more this holiday season Wednesday with the annual Shop with a Cop event.

The annual Fraternal Order of Police Sam Houston lodge event gathered officers, administrators, personnel and retirees from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department and district attorney’s office to shop for children whose families have shortcomings this time of year.

“The kids all seem excited about this. This is a way for us to provide families that are going to be a little bit short this time of year so these kids can actually have a Christmas. They’re going to be able to get shoes, socks, shirts for school and things like that,” said FOP Sam Houston lodge president David Willmore.

Willmore said the group shopped for 23 children thanks to donations from groups, such as Walmart and the Music City Mopar Club, which donated $1,000 for this year’s event.

Willmore said the group’s donated allowed event organizers to add 10 children to this year’s program. He said the children would typically shop for friends, family and siblings to they would be able to give a gift during the holidays instead of receive one.

“It never fails that there’s always a kid that we bring with us that’s selfless that wants to give forward to someone else. That’s always moving when we deal with that,” Willmore said.

Willmore also praised the law enforcement personnel who participated during what would have been their time off from duty.

“They want to give just a little bit back to the community, and it’s commendable. You can see the excitement in the kids’ faces to be able to get a new shirt or shoes, and that means a lot,” he said.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com