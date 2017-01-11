First baby of 2017 welcomed at TriStar Summit

By mtjulietintern

HERMITAGE – William Cole Mounsey was the first baby of 2017 born at TriStar Summit Medical Center.

Proud parents Rebecca and Ben Mounsey, of Mt. Juliet, welcomed their healthy baby boy Jan. 1 at 1:05 p.m. in TriStar Summit Medical Center. Dr. Jaybusch delivered the newborn.

William weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20-inches long,

Medical center staff presented the Mounsey family with a New Year gift basket in honor of their special delivery.

In 2016, TriStar Summit Medical Center delivered 1,217 babies.

“Welcoming babies to the world is one of the most special parts of working in maternity services. What makes this extra special for our floor is that mom, Rebecca, is a labor and delivery nurse on our floor at Summit.” said nurse Pat Woods, director of the labor and delivery unit at TriStar Summit. “We are proud to be part of the Mounsey family’s special day.”

Celebrating 20 years of serving the community, TriStar Summit Medical Center is a 196-bed facility in Hermitage. The TriStar Health hospital offers a full array of acute care services, including emergency care, general surgery, cardiology, obstetrics, orthopaedics, intensive care, physical medicine, rehab services, outpatient diagnostic services and cancer care.

Recognized by the Joint Commission as a top performer on key quality measures, TriStar Summit is a national leader in providing quality health care.

For more information about the services offered and health plans accepted by TriStar Summit, call TriStar MedLine at 615-342-1919 or visit tristarsummit.com. The hospital is at 5655 Frist Blvd. in Hermitage.

Staff Reports