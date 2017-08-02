Kenny Martin: Burglars and thieves simply need to get a job

By mtjulietintern

Right this moment, a thief or burglar prepares to steal property that belongs to hard-working and honest citizens who believe if you need something, you get a job and work hard to make the money and pay for it yourself.

On the other hand, a thief or burglar believes it’s much easier to simply steal what someone else has worked hard to pay for rather than get a job and earn it honestly themselves. Wow, these criminals are real winners.

A thief or burglar, in my opinion, is someone who justifies his or her actions by believing the victim somehow deserves to be victimized. A thief or burglar finds it easier to deal with his or her dirty deeds by convincing themselves you, the hard-working honest citizen deserves to be victimized. Go figure. So, in other words, they make excuses to justify their criminal behavior so they feel better about themselves. You’ve got to be kidding?

They make excuse like, “They’ve got more than they need or deserve.” “They probably didn’t need it anyway.” Or, “I need it more than they do.” How convenient. This is what is commonly called living without a conscious or having little or no moral and ethical beliefs.

Call it what you will, but a thief is a thief, and stealing is stealing, period. So to the thieves and burglars, if you’re thinking about stealing property because you or someone you know is in need of food, shelter or clothing, just ask. There are programs set up and in place with lots of good people wanting to help you.

On the other hand, if you are just a plain old thief out stealing property that belongs to hard-working citizens of this community, trust me your luck will eventually run out. And by the way, eternity is a long time to pay for the actions you committed in your lifetime. Now is the time to turn over a new leaf in your life and get a job and earn an honest living.

Trust me. There are plenty of jobs and companies begging for employees, so you can work instead of stealing. And that goes for all the shoplifters, as well. If you are willing to work, there are jobs. When you work, they will pay you.

Here is how it works. You work, and when you get paid, you take the money from where you get paid and buy things. It’s just that simple, and it saves those honest citizens who work and pay for stuff lots of money, as well.

Shoplifting puts businesses out of business. And for the businesses it doesn’t put out of business, they have no choice but to pass the costs of stealing and shoplifting onto the folks who actually pay for stuff. So give us a break and get a job.

In closing, making a living causing others grief, sorrow and pain out of laziness, criminal behavior and excuses is no way to make a living. So if you are a thief, burglar or dishonest person looking for a way to turn your life around, look no further. You simply need to get a job and earn your keep honestly like honest law-abiding citizens do each and every day of their lives. It’s that simple and entirely up to you. The ball is in your court.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.