Kenny Martin: Don’t judge a book by its cover

By mtjulietintern

There is an old saying, which states “don’t judge a book by its cover.” How true.

Just because everything looks fine on the outside doesn’t mean it’s good on the inside. For example, A human being can be smiling on the outside but crying on the inside.

Many a child starts out his or her day appearing fine on the outside, but on the inside, they’re in turmoil, agony and pain. They come from picture-perfect families, by all accounts, are the perfect example of the complete and happy family when in reality the family is suffering and on the verge of collapse.

As human beings, we must do all we can to assist those hurting children and families. We must look for the little warning signs and cries for help.

It’s not about being a busy body or minding ones on business. It’s about helping fellow human beings. As we all know, owning up to ones failures, shortcomings and problems aren’t easy.

That’s why we must get involved. Getting involved doesn’t have to be painful or difficult and can prove to be rewarding. Getting involved can be nothing more than a simple phone call to offer assistance in any form, especially prayer.

Some things that go on behind closed doors are illegal like domestic violence, child abuse and so on, which may at times require police investigation. Many a person’s life was changed for the better because someone got involved or advised the appropriate authorities with a simple phone call.

It is sad to think at this moment somewhere someone is hurting and crying out for help behind closed doors or on the inside but can’t mange to ask for help on the outside. Some even have evil intentions that we may not even notice.

The tragic stories we hear about on a daily basis are preventable. If you are someone or you know someone who is hurting and in need of help, don’t hesitate. Please call on a friend or your local law enforcement agency for help.

Life is too short to be unhappy, and life is too fragile to not report wrongdoing or suspicious behavior.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.