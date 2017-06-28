Kenny Martin: Do you know senior citizens are full of life?

By mtjulietintern

With all the love I have for my senior-citizen community, I would like to remind everyone about our great senior citizens and why they are so important in our lives. I recently had the opportunity to visit and fellowship with a group of our wonderful seniors, and I just wanted to say how much I enjoyed our time together.

I found myself sitting in awe of the amount of wisdom and knowledge I was surrounded by, and it made me reflect about certain life issues. It made me think about the perception of our senior citizens. Some ill-advised perceptions are that our senior citizens are old worn-out people with nothing left to offer society, and I reiterate, ill-advised perceptions.

As a matter of fact, nothing could be further from the truth. There has never been a time that I didn’t learn something from my elders or a senior citizen. If we’re lucky, we’ll be senior citizens one day ourselves. But, I would seriously recommend that anyone reading this column to take time to visit and speak with a senior citizen. The experience will, indeed, be worthwhile and educational.

Time and the environment has a way of changing our physical appearance on the outside, but minus that and medical setbacks, our minds go relatively unaffected. Many a young person was fooled into thinking they could outsmart, outrun and even out think a senior citizen, only to be fooled by the much wiser senior citizen.

Our seniors are like fine wine, they just get better with time and age, or like an old pair of jeans or shoes, the more and longer you wear them, the better they fit.

As for the senior citizens, please know that each presents yet another day to pass on your many years of wisdom and life experiences. Your experience in life is invaluable. What makes us young at heart is our smiles, personalities, attitudes, families, friends and love. Being old in years doesn’t make you old at heart any more than being young in years makes you young at heart.

Having a positive attitude and a smile on your face will make you feel young at heart no matter how old or young you are. Get to know a senior citizen.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.