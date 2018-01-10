Kenny Martin: Learning lessons of life

By mtjulietintern

For quite a long time, I thought crow’s feet pertained to some type of bird’s feet, but now that I’m older, I now refer to crow’s feet as lessons learned and experience. I also recognize crow’s feet as the wrinkles around my eyes.

As a young boy I can, indeed, remember quite a few times thinking my “old” parents didn’t know what they were talking about because they were old.

I can also remember reaching out to what I thought were my closest friends for good, honest and reliable advice. I can also recall many times getting burned by their so-called good advice.

As each and every year passed, I seemed to become a little wiser as I got older. I began to notice a strange occurrence. My parents seemed to get a little smarter and wiser each year. I couldn’t understand this strange and hard-to-believe phenomenon, but I thankfully trusted my gut and went with their advice going forward.

I recall thinking, “could it be that my parents were smart and wise? Could it be that all the whippings and groundings they gave were for my best interest when I misbehaved?” Suddenly, I realized my parents were the two best friends I had. These were the two people who had sacrificed most of their adult life for little ole me. These are the folks who put me first. How cool.

For those of you who have yet to realize what crow’s feet truly means, hang in there. In time, you will realize just like I did that your parents were only looking out for your best interest because they love you immensely.

In the meantime, I have crow to eat now for not listening to my parents more when I was younger. Please don’t make the same mistakes I did, and please listen to your parents.

Thanks, mom and dad, for your helpful guidance. And thank you God for giving us good parents.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.