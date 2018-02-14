Kenny Martin: Let’s not forget from where we came

By mtjulietintern

Have you ever wondered why us children have so many different names for our mothers and fathers? We use names like mom, mommy, moms, mother, dad, daddy, dadio, pops, pappy, old man, father and so on.

What we should call our parents are brilliant, smart, loving, caring, giving, dedicated and awesome parents. I can remember many a time when I thought my mom and dad had special powers. I often thought my dad was Colombo and mom was Angie Dickinson, better known as Police Woman.

It seemed no matter what I did, they knew about it. At the time, I didn’t like it one bit. I couldn’t get away with anything and eventually was too scared to try anything daring or rebellious for fear of getting caught and prosecuted to the fullest degree by mom and dad.

Miraculously, everything they said would happen happened. It was like they had a crystal ball and could predict the future and my actions, both good and bad, but especially bad.

The question I have is why does it take so long for us children to realize just how special and wise our parents are? Why do we think we know more than they do at times, especially when we’re young? I know it’s a little thing called lack of knowledge, experience or is it ignorance and hardheadedness?

Looking back over the years and the many things my parents have done for me is downright amazing. I can remember my mom working back-to-back shifts just to make ends meet, preparing meals when she was so sick she could barely stand and sacrificing time and time again for her children.

Just take a moment to think of all the special things and sacrifices your parents have made for you. If it doesn’t put a lump in your throat and tears in your eyes, then you have yet to realize just how special your parents are.

Right at this moment, a dedicated father is on his way to a second job, going straight from one job to the other without so much as a moment’s rest, all for the sake of his children. These are all examples of true love and dedication from parents to their children.

This is my way of saying to all parents, thanks for being there for your children. It is indeed hard work that goes without much fanfare or recognition, but we know that you don’t do it for gratification, fanfare or recognition; you do it for the love of your children.

And lucky for us children you don’t expect much in return, because what we lacked in brains as children, we now lack in money. Does that ring any familiar bells? Same verse, same old song and dance.

Anyway, parents are great, and I just wanted to take a moment to let you know that even though we didn’t always show it as children, we, without a doubt, love our moms and dads. Thanks for giving your blood, sweat and tears so that we could have the lives we have. Thank God for moms and dads.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.