Kenny Martin: On the many blessings of healthy living

By mtjulietintern

As humans, we sometimes take for granted healthy living or realizing how truly blessed we are to have our health. Normally, only after we’ve lost something we had before, like good health, do most of us realize the many blessings that come with good health.

For example, the gift of sight, sound, smell, taste, touch and so on are often taken for granted if you still posses those abilities. But imagine for just one moment losing any ability you currently posses, like the ability to see or pick something up.

Try closing your eyes and walking around or picking up something without using your hands. It’s difficult, isn’t it? Now imagine losing those abilities forever. Only those born with debilities or those who have lost abilities truly understand the difficulties with becoming unhealthy or debilitated.

Each morning we awake feeling well and healthy should be considered a blessing daily. Our health is not any more guaranteed than tomorrow. Nothing is guaranteed. That’s why we must awake each and every day appreciating our health and life itself. We must also pray for those who are hospitalized or currently ill.

A friend of mine dealing with a serious health setback reminded me of just how fragile health and life are. His health setback reminded me of the many important things I sometimes take for granted each and every day.

A simple cold can make you feel miserable for days and maybe weeks, but cancer therapy, including radiation treatments and chemotherapy can make you sick and miserable for days, weeks, months, years and even the rest of your life. When you put simple illnesses into perspective with life-altering and changing medical events, you can now see the blessings of good health.

Many families this moment are enduring months and months of medical treatments for a family member or loved one suffering from a serious medical illness or debilitating health problem. I can assure you that they would love nothing more than to see their loved one healthy.

As we all know, life can be tough and distracting, but we must strive to stay focused and keep a positive attitude. A positive attitude has a way of keeping you happy and healthy. There are many blessings we take for granted that others will never, ever know.

In closing, please pray for those in need, those suffering from illnesses and those with medical setbacks and their families.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.