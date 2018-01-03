Kenny Martin: We’ve got your back

By mtjulietintern

With the current ever-franchising thieves, we must do all we can to prevent crime and disorder. Thieves take advantage of hard-working and honest citizens when given time, ability and opportunity. Giving them the opportunity gives them the ability they need, and that is what costs you most.

That is why I am encouraging all citizens to think preventive. Taking just a few preventive crime measures will all but eliminate your chances of becoming a victim of crime.

Here are just a few proactive crime prevention measures:

• don’t allow strangers in your home.

• don’t give out personal information.

• don’t allow strangers to look over your shoulder and retrieve your personal information when in live anywhere.

Criminals have been known to retrieve home phone numbers, Social Security numbers, date of birth, address, credit account, bank account information and so on, by simply peering over the shoulder of an unsuspecting victim in a store checkout line.

Also, you may want to invest in a small paper shredder to shred personal information like credit card applications, old bill and bank account information and so on. This will allow you to shred all personal information you wish to dispose of in a safe manner.

Criminals have been known to rummage through your trash to retrieve personal information. Any and all documents that contain personal information that you wish to save or dispose of should be done so properly, either by shredding or filing in a locked safe or file cabinet.

When carrying a wallet or purse, ladies should carry their purse close to the body, with the purse or shoulder strap across the shoulder and the purse tucked under the right or left elbow. Men should carry their wallet in a pants pocket that has a button or other fastening device. Other alternatives for both men and women are fanny packs.

In closing, these are only a few crime-prevention techniques, and the best always is common sense and awareness. For further information, please contact your local law enforcement agency and professionals.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.