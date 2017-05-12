Did you know? Attitude, decision making important

By mtjulietintern

Life brings lots of both easy and tough decisions and choices. Some decisions are very easy to make and can be made without much thought, while other decisions require lots of thought, examination and questioning.

What we choose to do or not do, for the most part, is up to the individual. For example, a criminal can decide to go straight and stop being a criminal. An intoxicated person can decide to call a cab and not drink and drive. Such simple decisions are based on easy-to-understand right-and-wrong choices that really shouldn’t require much thought at all. Stealing, committing crimes or drinking and driving should be easy decisions to make. Simply don’t do it.

Doing the right thing is something most of us are taught as children. However, some children, because of harsh and misleading influences and upbringings, are led astray from the get go. But, that still doesn’t excuse wrongdoings and criminal behavior. We are still responsible for who we are and who we become. It doesn’t take rocket science to realize right from wrong. There are plenty of people around us at all times to give us good examples of the right thing. Using the excuse, “I was exposed to this or that” will not cut it, nor, should it be a cop out, loophole or excuse for responsibility for ones actions.

Decisions are not always ours. We can’t control the temperature, weather, clouds and season, but we can control our attitudes. An attitude can be what you make it. It’s sort of like a home; your home can be modest and clean or extravagant and dirty. It’s your choice. Attitude is entirely up to you. Each day can be perceived as a gift or as a burden. It’s your call. I personally awake each day and thank God for allowing me another day with the people I love. Happiness is something you decide on ahead of time.

A small house is a castle to the man who lives in a cardboard box on the street. A rainy day to a farmer can, at times, be a blessing, while at other times a burden. Attitude is everything. Life is what you make it. As mentioned many times before, if life gives you lemons, make lemonade, not excuses.

You can either control your attitude and actions, or your attitude and actions will control you. Maturity has more to do with what types of experiences you’ve had and what you’ve learned from them and less to do with how many birthdays you’ve had.

In closing, Attitude is everything. Please make the right decisions in life, and all will be well.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.