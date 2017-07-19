Did you know family, friends more important?

By mtjulietintern

Have you really ever thought about how short our time on earth really is? It seems like we can just snap our fingers and 10 years have passed us by.

Life just seems to be moving at such a rapid pace these days, which should encourage each of us to live life to the very fullest. For example, so much of our lifetimes are spent on work and worry and not near enough time on family, fun and friends.

Think about it. Even when we’re with family and friends, we’re talking about work and worry. It’s like we can’t get work and worry out of our minds long enough to relax, rest, re-energize and enjoy a moment of peace.

As you can imagine, this can cause major stress and anxiety, which can eventually cause major problems in any family’s relationship.

With all this in mind, I’d like to encourage everyone to take a long hard look at your life to see if you’re spending enough quality time with the ones that you love. Not to be morbid or a stick in the mud, but none of us are guaranteed tomorrow.

I want you to really think about your family and all the people you love. Now I want you to picture their faces, voices, mannerisms and smiles. Can you imagine never getting another chance to speak with them, visit with them or even touch them again? Pretty sad isn’t it?

Well, life doesn’t have to be like that. Our lifetimes here on earth aren’t that long. Think about it. How many of us have said it seems just like yesterday when I graduated from high school, got married or had our first child? And before you know it, your children are grown, you have grandchildren, you’ve been married 50 years and are retired and don’t know where your life has gone.

You find yourself asking, “Where did all the years and wasted opportunities go?”

In closing, don’t waste a single moment speaking or visiting with the ones you love for we are not guaranteed tomorrow. Our lives are much to short to have regrets for not living and loving to the very fullest we could have in our lifetime.

Pick up the phone and call someone you love each and every day. They’d love to hear from you.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.