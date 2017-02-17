Did you know? Littering is costly to everyone

By mtjulietintern

After recently conducting a major trash pickup along various streets in the city, I found myself asking what would make a person disrespect their community, state or country by littering or illegal dumping. Could it be laziness or lack of respect for community and fellow citizens? If not, then I’d sure like to know why. Think about it. There are no good excuses or reasons for littering.

Why would anyone just throw trash on the ground? Is it because they think that all trash is biodegradable or will simply be picked up by someone else? I just can’t fathom what would posses a person to simply dump or throw trash on the ground or along the roadsides.

For the people who dump trash on the ground or along the roadside on someone’s property, let me ask you this. How would you feel if someone decided to dump his or her trash in your front yard or on your property? Would you be OK with that? I very seriously doubt it. People who litter apparently have very little respect for their fellow citizens and our great city, county and country.

Trust me, just drive down any road or through any community and see for yourself. I hate sounding like a litter tyrant or fuss bucket, but it frustrates me to no end to see something that’s so easy to dispose of simply thrown along the roadside. I agree that disposing of some items like stoves, couches and tires isn’t very easy or convenient.

It requires driving to the county landfill to dispose of and is time consuming and annoying at times, but it’s simply the right thing to do. Taking the easy way out and finding a convenient location to dump your trash and other conveyances isn’t right. It’s just plain wrong and costly to everyone else.

Illegal dumping costs us all. Those who illegally dump or litter only pass their trash and cost on to the rest of us. They simply make the problem someone else’s. But in the end it cost us all. Littering and illegal dumping is against the law and morally wrong. We must have respect for our country, community and fellow citizens. Littering is defined as the disposing of any material in an illegal manner. Let’s show some pride and put a stop to illegal littering and dumping. Let’s put trash where it belongs.

In closing, God bless the USA.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.