Do you know Makenzie’s story?

By mtjulietintern

I have included a touching story below from one of Mt. Juliet’s finest citizens, and I respectfully request anyone reading it to please consider supporting this precious young lady with her mission and goal.

“My name is Makenzie Matthews I live in Brookstone and my dad works at LifeFlight in Lebanon. But both Mt. Juliet and Lebanon are both so big now that many of you probably don’t know me. If you don’t know me, my name is Makenzie Matthews, and I am Wilson Matthews’ daughter. He is the chief flight nurse at Life Flight 1 in Lebanon, and I am a student at Mt. Juliet High School.

“I am a 16-year-old Ride for Kids Star and the top individual fundraiser for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation here in Middle Tennessee.

“Just in case you don’t know my story, three days before my 8th birthday I was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor (medulloblastoma) the size of a racquetball. After a 12-hour surgery at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to remove the tumor, I woke up blind, unable to walk or talk, use my left arm and paralyzed on the right side of my face.

“I went through six weeks of radiation directly to my brain and spine and nine cycles of chemotherapy. I had intensive physical and occupational therapy in addition to speech therapy, help from God and a support group known as Makenzie’s Maniacs. A large portion of those Maniacs was from our church and the Mt. Juliet community. In fact, LifeFlight held a huge fundraiser in Mt. Juliet and Grace United Methodist Church when I was first diagnosed, and those funds are still paying all of my medical bills eight years later. Thank you.

“Today, I am eight years cancer free as of last Christmas. I am a junior at Mt. Juliet High School, with straight A’s I might add. I’m going to prom this week, and I just got my driver’s license.

“As I said earlier, I am the top individual fundraiser and will need your help to keep that title.

“I attended my first Ride for Kids as a guest in 2011. At the ride, I was so moved by all the amazing and kind people there who work so hard to raise money and find a cure. After this ride, I decided I wanted to help, too.

“Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure is how I raise money to find a cure so kids don’t have to go through what I did. As a total of five car washes – one every year – so far I have raised more than $59,653 to find a cure.

“The first Kenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure raised $3,001. That $1 was donated from my identical twin sister, Madison. She wanted me to be able to say I raised more than $3,000, which I did. That year I was the second-place individual fundraiser.

“The second annual Car Wash 4 A Cure raised $9,134.14, and I was top individual fundraiser.

“The third annual car wash raised $10,185.48, and I was top individual fundraiser again this year.

“My fourth annual Kenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure raised $15,333.49. Again, we were the top fundraisers.

“Last year, Car Wash 4 A Cure raised $16,995. We were top fundraiser for the fourth year in a row.

“That’s almost $60,000.00 in total. Last year we washed more than 150 cars, three police cars, one ambulance, multiple motorcycles, one fire truck and even a helicopter.

“This year is the sixth annual Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure. It’s May 6 at the same location, Burger King in Mt Juliet. Please bring your dirty vehicles or helicopters, as well as your donations, to 11547 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet anytime from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. We accept any amount of donations and also could use your help washing cars if you have the time and would like to help. Family, friends and kids are invited, too.

“If you can’t make it to the car wash, you can still help by visiting my website that’s hosted by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation at pbtf.convio.net/goto/kenziescarwash4acure.

“This year, my goal is $13,000. Last year, we raised $16,995.

“Every penny we raise goes directly to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and funds family support and research.

“This is important. Please share my website and cause with everyone you know, and post it on social media everywhere. Feel free to forward this email to everyone you know. Also include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. The more people who know about it, the more donations we will get and the closer we will get to finding a cure.

“Also, LifeFlight will be landing somewhere around lunchtime to get washed, too, as long as they are not out on a patient mission.

Thank you!

Love,

Makenzie Matthews”

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.