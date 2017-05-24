Do you know how to master life and happiness?

By mtjulietintern

I recently had the opportunity to meet with two of our finest residents who I have known for many years for some wonderful lunch and fellowship. During this time of fellowship, I learned just how little I actually knew about them.

During our fellowship, I learned that they have been married for 56 years and met when they were just teenagers and have three grown daughters. Now in their 70s, it was precious to see how still in love they were and how much they truly cared about one an-other, their family, their community and their country.

What made the time so precious was their story. For example, I learned about their work careers, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I even learned about various business, personal and professional accomplishments that, quite honestly, were impressive.

But what moved me the most was from where one of the two had come.

As they continued to tell me about family and other things, I kept thinking about something the husband had said earlier in our fellowship and conversation. He had told me he grew up in foster homes and when he turned 18 that he was timed out. I wasn’t sure what that meant, so I asked, and he told me when you turn 18, you time out as a foster child. For him, that meant you are now on your own. At the conclusion of our fellowship, I was so moved and impressed with the story of these two precious human beings that I decided to write this column in hopes that it would help in some small way.

The story behind this column is that we never know what others have endured, are enduring, have accomplished or have overcome. Unfortunately, most of us never get to truly know people we think we really know, which is unfortunate and even sad to some degree. As such, maybe we as a society would be well served to get to know one another much better.

Hopefully this would help us understand and accept one another better, be it a family member, friend, acquaintance or complete stranger.

Understanding as human beings that we all endure, accomplish and go through many of the same things in life could help us all better understand we aren’t really that much different after all. By getting to know, respect and understand one another better, I truly believe this could be beneficial to everyone since we are all human beings.

To my two precious friends, thanks for unknowingly moving and motivating me in such a powerful way. Let’s all do our part to make our community, our country and our world better. Let’s respect, understand and get to know one another better for we might just realize we aren’t really that much different after all.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.