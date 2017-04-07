Did you know? A toolbox filled with life’s lessons

By mtjulietintern

As human beings we’re all supposed to be good to one another.

As we all know, life is short and can seem even shorter when a large part of it is spent complaining about nothing. The hectic stresses of life can make some days seem somewhat miserable and unbearable, but when you put things into perspective, you suddenly realize your day and life could be so very different.

There are things we do in our lifetime because of personal gain, personal satisfaction or just because we have to. But the things we do for others because we yearn or want to do always seem to bring we as humans the most joy. In other words, there are sincere and genuine things we do in our lives that make us feel better and teach us lessons about life in a positive way, all while blessing us in the process and wanting and expecting nothing in return. We do it because it’s what we want to do, and it’s the right thing to do.

There are teachable and learnable life lesson opportunities each and every day if we all just look and listen for what’s really important. And that’s the lessons of life. Spending time looking out for one another and kindness to one another surely can’t or couldn’t hurt. I’ve always had a hard time acting mean to someone I love or someone who was nice to me. It’s a whole lot easier to be nice and considerate when the process goes both ways. Plus, it’s simply the right thing to do and makes you feel better when you do it.

In closing, please be on the lookout for those positive life lessons.

Kenny Martin is city manager for Mt. Juliet.