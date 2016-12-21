Wilson Central students raise $15K for fire victims

By mtjulietintern

A handful of Wilson Central students and faculty made a trip to Sevier County on Wednesday to donate about $15,000 the school raised for fellow students affected by wildfires in the Gatlinburg area.

Students left around 5:30 a.m., which is a few hours before they normally arrive at school. However, the group of about 120 students sacrificed their time, energy and spare change to help those in need, so a few hours of sleep didn’t seem to bother the group.

“We had a meeting and asked all teachers, coaches and sponsors to nominate one student from classroom, club or group that was actively involved in this donation process. Teachers throughout the building nominated these students,” said Wilson Central athletic director and assistant principal Chip Bevis.

Bevis said the school initially had a goal of $2,000 in two minutes. Buckets were set up in hallways and classrooms throughout the school and students used the two minutes to blitz as much change and cash into the containers as possible.

The school raised about $3,900 from that initial effort, and Bevis said the students continued to take the effort to heart.

“After that, the student body was so excited and the sponsors and coaches were so excited that they said let’s see what we can do here. The momentum was there,” Bevis said.

He said students brought change from home and various places they could find change. Fundraisers continued at Wilson Central athletic events, performances and other meetings.

Bevis said one student set up a fundraiser change jar at her fast-food workplace and raised between $500-$700.

“A lot of times they get a bad rap for being like teenagers can be, but to have an opportunity to step up and do for others, I think it’s been a really good thing. That’s why we get into this, to be able to truly teach and mentor students and I think this is one of those opportunities,” Bevis said.

The students will visit Gatlinburg-Pittman High School and Pigeon Forge High School where they will present each school with a check for about $7,500. They will also tour areas affected by the fires

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com