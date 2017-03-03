Youth Leadership Wilson event caters to 200 people

By mtjulietintern

Youth Leadership heroes left plenty of children happy Saturday as the group held the first of two canned food drive events at West Elementary School.

“It was really good,” said Leadership Wilson director Dorie Mitchell, who said the event raised a truckload of canned food for the backpack program.

“I was tickled to death,” she said.

Mitchell said about 200 people made their way to West Elementary School where Youth Leadership members were dressed as movie characters and heroes, such as Buzz Lightyear, Aladdin, Woody, Elsa and more. Children had the opportunity to meet their favorite characters and learn what makes them unique heroes.

“They were just amazing. It was so much fun. It’s really just a fun event,” Mitchell said.

A second event is set for Saturday at Castle Heights Elementary School. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 18, but was cancelled due to illness. The event will be from 9-11 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

Admission is one canned food item per person.

Mitchell said food received at Castle Heights would go to the Lebanon Special School District backpack program.

Mitchell said parents and guardians would need to bring their own cameras or smartphones for the event.

“I think we donated around 1,000 cans last year, and we would love to double that this year. I think we can help a lot of people,” she said.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com