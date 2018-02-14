City leaders honor server

By mtjulietintern

Man takes it upon himself to pay tabs for customers

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin took time to recognize David Maxwell, a Longhorn Steakhouse server, at Monday night’s city commission meeting for his service to the community.

According to Martin, Maxwell takes it upon himself to anonymously help out customers with their meals.

“In his position, he doesn’t make a ton of money, but from what I’ve learned, he gives all the time to people in the community,” said Martin. “David, here, takes it upon himself to, basically, if he sees somebody in need or maybe struggling a little bit, he goes up to the front and says I want to take care of that, but I don’t want them to know who did it. My understanding is that he does that all the time.”

Martin presented Maxwell with a $25 gift certificate from Ascend Credit Union and a handcrafted wooden commemorative plaque.

“My dad passed away when I was 17, and he was taking care of both of my grandparents,” said Maxwell. “He passed away in spring break, and I had to tell my grandpa that his son passed away, and he took care of both of them on the way out. He left me everything that I have. Everything that I have I owe to that man, and, you know, it never goes away when you lose someone that special. But when you go out of your way to make someone’s day special, that fleeting moment never goes away.”

The commission also passed two ordinances during the unfinished business portion of the meeting. The first was an amendment to the Mt. Juliet city code to include a section regarding bicycle lanes within the city.

Under the new section, the designated bicycle lanes can’t be used as turning lanes or parking areas for motor vehicles. It also establishes rules for cyclists in the bicycle lanes.

The second ordinance passed was an amendment to the Mt. Juliet city code regarding tethers for animals. Under the amendment, a tether is defined as a cable, cord or similar device used to attach an animal to a stationary device, but does not include chains. The amendment said no person shall allow an animal to be tethered in a way that unreasonably restricts the animal’s ability to move.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Mt. Juliet City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.