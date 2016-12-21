City OKs manpower to push infrastructure projects

By mtjulietintern

The Mt. Juliet City Commission on Monday unanimously approved adding one person to the staff of the Public Works Department to help with infrastructure projects the staff said are fast increasing.

The request would amend the current budget mid-year by roughly an additional $80,000.

Andy Barlow, the city’s deputy public works director and engineer, said during the 11 years he has lived and/or worked in Mt Juliet, he had made a list of infrastructure projects that would take Mt. Juliet “to the next level.”

“There are just a lot of irons in the fire that I have to deal with, and I am not able to really focus and get all projects done as expediently as possible,” said Barlow.

Barlow said one of the issues that would be helped with additional staff would be to coordinate the signaling on two major streets in the city.

“I want to coordinate every single signal on Mt. Juliet Road. It’s not that way today, outside of the Providence area, and we also want to coordinate our signals on Lebanon Road … I see so much that is going undone. It’s taken some time to really establish the needs.”

Commissioner Ray Justice said at the educational level required for a “near engineer” position, the cost would be “close to $100,000” a year with benefits, an amount not factored in the city’s current budget.

Barlow said the position required expertise in engineering and grant writing.

“In the field that we are in with transportation and government projects and everything, especially with grant-funded projects and all of the red tape that we have to jump through, it takes somebody on staff to do that,” Barlow said, adding he wanted someone who could “bird dog” projects to get them done in closer to six months rather than a year with some of the current projects.

“We are trying to really develop and grow as a city … This is a need that’s going to grow, not a need that is going to die away,” Barlow said.

Public Works director Jessica Gore answered Justice’s question as to why the position wasn’t factored into the current budget.

“It wasn’t an epiphany,” said Gore. “We thought we were on the fence about whether to add somebody, but we chose at that time [during budget talks] to be more conservative and attempt to use a consulting service to basically see if we could justify the cost of adding a person in the next coming year’s budget.”

Since then, Gore said the city had gotten several large projects, and when reviewing Barlow’s job performance, it became “very apparent” that he had too much on his plate.

District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston agreed with Barlow and Gore’s assessment of city growth in need of manpower sooner than later.

“We are not decreasing by any means,” Abston said. “I am looking at money that we have budgeted for these projects, and I am constantly on them.”

Justice said he appreciated the work done so far by the department but added he wanted the outcome to be in projects completed.

“I am going to vote for this, but I expect to see results from this,” Justice said.

The city also unanimously agreed to waive all permitting costs to smooth the way for a St. Jude Dream Home to be built in Mt. Juliet in the Jackson Hills development.

“I think it’s the first time in 13 or 14 years that it’s ever been held here,” said City Manager Kenny Martin.

Tickets sold toward the house will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. So far, 30 Dream Homes were given away across the country. This is the first time a home was selected in Mt. Juliet during the time the Dream Home program was in operation in the Nashville market.

By Colleen Creamer

Special to Mt. Juliet News