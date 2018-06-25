Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

June 20

Hiring Event

9 a.m.

A hiring event will be Wednesday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the American Job Center at 415 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon. Register online at jobs4tn.gov, bring a resume and two forms of identification. For more information, contact katrina.moss@tn.gov or call 615-494-4278.

Kidz Kamp at Fiddlers Grove

10 a.m.

Fiddlers Grove will offer its fourth-annual Kidz Kamp for children Wednesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The cost is $35 per child, and lunch and snacks will be served both days. Children must be registered before a class to ensure the instructor has enough supplies to teach the class. Class sizes are limited so that each child may receive undivided attention. On the first day, campers will learn about Wilson County and Tennessee history, stories about famous people from Tennessee and the hardships forefathers endured. There will be fun and games, competition and awards for achievements. On the second day, campers will choose two of the favorite crafts they want to learn how to do and will work on each one during the day. At the end of the second day, they will be able to show off their handiwork. Parents may call 615-547-6111 to register a child by phone. For more information, follow Fiddlers Grove on Facebook.

Post Office Tour at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Pat Ward with the post office Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, June 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Pete Griffin, president of Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Registration is required at mjchamber.com.

Neon and Neon Remix Mobile Cafes Celebration

Noon

A celebration of the Lebanon Special School District’s Neon and Neon Remix mobile cafes and classrooms and STEM educator library donation from Amazon Fulfillment Center will be Wednesday, June 20 from noon until 2:30 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. The event will feature free food and fun for the family.

June 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Business Boost on Thursday, June 21 from 7:45-10 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Lee Warren from Belmont University, who will discuss “negotiations in the workplace. Two continuing education units will be available. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com. The event will be free to members and $25 for non-members. Seating will be limited.

Musical Entertainer Jacob Johnson at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Jacob Johnson and his musical act on Thursday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Magician Bruce Amato at the Library

10 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Public Library will welcome magician Bruce Amato on Thursday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program and will take place in the children’s area at the library, 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Contact amy.mj@wilsoncolibrary.org or jerekay.mj@wilsoncolibrary.org or call the library at 615-758-7051.

Kidz Kamp at Fiddlers Grove

10 a.m.

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 22

Wilson Bank & Trust Tour at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Wilson Bank & Trust Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Free Clothes Giveaway

2 p.m.

A free clothing giveaway will be Friday, June 22 from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, June 23 from 7 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

June 20

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Wednesday, June 20 at 9 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Urban Residential Design Committee meeting

3 p.m.

The Lebanon Urban Residential Design Committee will meet Wednesday, June 20 at 3 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, June 20 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

June 25

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

8 a.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 25 at 8 a.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 26

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 26 at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

