Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Oct. 12

Lebanon Allergy and ENT 30th Anniversary

5 p.m.

Dr. Bancroft O’Quinn Jr. and the staff at Lebanon Allergy and ENT will celebrate their 30th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the office at 1405 W. Baddour Pkwy., Suite 106, in Lebanon. To RSVP, call 615-444-6500.

Oct. 13

Free Dentistry Day

7 a.m.

Free Dentistry Day will be Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Lebanon Dental Care at 1715 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will include a free cleaning or extraction per patient. For more information, visit freedentistryday.org or call 615-784-4330.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present a community development meeting Friday, Oct. 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Father of the Bride”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre will present the play, “Father of the Bride” on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students and may be purchased at Iddy & Oscars on the Lebanon Square or at brownpapertickets.com.

Oct. 14

Cedar Seniors Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The annual Cedar Seniors pancake breakfast will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30-11 a.m. at Cedar Seniors at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. Plates will be $5 per person. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Ride for Deputy Earl Dyer

10 a.m.

The second annual Ride for Deputy Earl Dyer will be Saturday, Oct. 14 with registration at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at noon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Use Peyton Road to enter. Donations of $20 per bike and $5 per passenger will be accepted, and all proceeds will be donated to Dyer. It will feature a scenic ride in and around Wilson County and return to the fairgrounds. Post-ride festivities will include a deejay, raffle and 50-50 cash raffle. A barbecue sandwich lunch will also be available for a donation. For more information, call Rob Bates at 615-210-9570 or Scott Lorden at 615-394-9302.

U.S. Military Vets Fall Poker Run

10:30 a.m.

The U.S. Military Vets Fall Poker Run will be Saturday, Oct. 14 at Coach’s Eastgate Grill in Lebanon. Registration will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon with kickstands up at noon. The cost is $15 pet bike and $5 for each additional hand. A cash prize will be awarded. The run will end at the U.S. Military Vets clubhouse in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-585-9925.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Father of the Bride”

2:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre will present the play, “Father of the Bride” on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students and may be purchased at Iddy & Oscars on the Lebanon Square or at brownpapertickets.com.

Mt. Juliet Hot Air Balloon Festival

4 p.m.

The first Mt. Juliet Hot Air Balloon Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. The event will include live music, a children’s zone, craft vendors, food trucks and a hot air balloon glow at dusk.

Rocky Valley Baptist Church Fish Fry

5:30 p.m.

Rocky Valley Baptist Church will hold its annual fish fry Saturday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the church at 5745 Old Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. A gospel singing, featuring Mercy Road, will begin at 7 p.m. in the church auditorium.

Oct. 15

Suicide Prevention Seminar

2 p.m.

West Hills Baptist Church, in partnership with Youth Villages, will hold a suicide prevention seminar Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at the church at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Oct. 16

Blood Drive

10:30 a.m.

A Blood Assurance blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at F&M Bank at 225 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodassurance.org/sportsvillage or call Trudy Cody at 931-239-9411 or email trudycody@bloodassurance.org. Donors will be given a “One Cool Donor” T-shirt and pair of “I Bleed” socks and be entered in a drawing for a $250 Walmart gift card.

Oct. 17

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will present the annual Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Old Hickory Country Club. For more information, contact Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or psmartt@southernbankoftn.com.

Oct. 18

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Registration is $18 by Oct. 17 at noon or $23 for late registration at mjchamber.org. The guest speaker will be Wilson County Veterans Services director Michael McPherson. Online registration is required.

Oct. 19

Wilson County Veterans Museum Grand Opening

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Veterans Museum will hold its grand opening Thursday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. at the museum at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Refreshments will be provided. Those who plan to attend should RSVP to 615-444-2460 or robertsl@wilsoncountytn.gov.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Oct. 20

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Day and Bake Sale

11:30 a.m.

The annual Spaghetti Day and Bake Sale will be Friday, Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Advance tickets are $10 or $12 at the door. For more information, call 615-758-9114.

Lebanon-Wilson County, Mt. Juliet and Donelson-Hermitage chambers Business Card Exchange

Noon

The Lebanon-Wilson County, Mt. Juliet and Donelson-Hermitage chambers of commerce will hold a business card exchange Friday, Oct. 20 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Nashville Shores event center at 4001 Bell Road in Hermitage. Lunch, door prizes and networking will be featured. For more information or to RSVP, email pkays@nashvilleshores.com.

Oct. 21

Empower Me Emporium

8 a.m.

The Empower Me Emporium, a super sale for special kids, will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lebanon First Presbyterian Church at 304 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Donation arrangements may be made through the church office, and pick-ups are available by calling 615-444-1360.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. A scarecrow contest will be featured this year. Register a scarecrow by Saturday, Oct. 14 with no entry fee at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.

Healing Broken Vessels’ A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its annual A Season of Elegance Fashion Show on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. This year’s theme is the bold and the beautiful. It will feature entertainment, food, a silent auction and door prizes. Admission will be $20 per person. Healing Broken Vessels is a ministry that helps women and children in Wilson County.

Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club’s fifth annual Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 760 Franklin Road. Admission will be $15 at the door. For advance tickets or to become a sponsor, email bonesuanne5@gmail.com.

Shine for Shelby 5K Glow Run and Walk

5:30 p.m.

The Shine for Shelby 5K Glow Run and Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 21 at Winfree Bryant Middle School on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Parking will be at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike. Registration will open at 5:30 p.m., and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The fun run begins at 6:30 p.m. with a live auction and other activities at 7 p.m. The 5K will start at 7:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. during a closing ceremony with lanterns. To register, visit shineforshelby.org.

Oct. 22

Spooky Stroll

4 p.m.

Spooky Stroll will be Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. A $35 ticket will include admission for one adult and two children 12 and younger, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, a pumpkin for the first 500, a meeting and photo opportunity with favorite princesses, a Halloween outdoor movie classic on a 34-foot screen, popcorn, 10 ounces of fresh apple cider, hay bale dance party, bluegrass picking band and professional jugglers. It will also feature trick-or-treating goodies and other entertainment.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Oct. 12

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 16

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from Oct. 5.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from Oct. 5.

Wilson County Finance Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Finance Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:40 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:40 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from Oct. 5.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from Oct. 5.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 17

Wilson County Ag Extension Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Extension office in Lebanon.

