Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Feb. 14

Heart of TN Antiques Show

5 p.m.

Opening night for the Heart of TN Antiques Show will be Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 w. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The event features professional antique dealers from across the country specializing in country furniture, accessories, folk art, paintings, jewelry and more. General admission is $20 and includes finger food and a glass of wine. The event will continue Thursday and Friday with general admission priced at $15.

Feb. 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business and Leadership by the Book

11:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will feature Business and Leadership by the Book on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick will share insight from his book, “Red, White, and True.” He will discuss living faith in the workplace in America. The program will be free, and lunch will be provided for a $5 donation. Registration is preferred, as seating is limited, at mjchamber.org.

Glory Road at the Capitol Theatre

11:30 a.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the Wilson County Black History Committee will present the movie, Glory Road, on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are $5 each, and children younger than 7 will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theatre box office one hour before the event.

Heart of TN Antiques Show

Noon

The Heart of TN Antiques Show will be Thursday, Feb. 15 from noon until 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The event features professional antique dealers from across the country specializing in country furniture, accessories, folk art, paintings, jewelry and more. General admission is $15.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Cumberland Baseball Leadoff Dinner and Auction

6:30 p.m.

Cumberland University’s baseball team will hold its annual Leadoff Dinner and Auction on Thursday, Feb. 15 in the Benton Jennings Center on the Cumberland campus. The evening will include silent and live auctions of baseball memorabilia, as well as other donated items, with all proceeds benefitting the baseball program. Cumberland will honor two former players, Dr. Jon Franklin and Tim Hall, during the event. The cost is $25 per person. For more information or questions, contact head coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.

Steinway Piano Gallery Concert

6:30 p.m.

A free concert, featuring Dr. Ming Wang, Carlos Enrique, Diedre Emerson and Mark Schaffel, will be Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Steinway Piano Gallery at 4285 Sidco Drive in Nashville. To RSVP, contact Kristin Hoehne at kgodwin@steinwaynashville.com or call 615-373-5901.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Feb. 16

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Event

9 a.m.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption and sale event Friday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Some animals may be eligible for direct purchase to a good home, while others will be eligible for adoption. Those interested should inquire with the Bureau of Land Management staff onsite for more information. For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit blm.gov.

Heart of TN Antiques Show

Noon

The last day of the Heart of TN Antiques Show will Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The event features professional antique dealers from across the country specializing in country furniture, accessories, folk art, paintings, jewelry and more. General admission is $15.

Feb. 17

The Arc Tennessee Future of Disability Event

8 a.m.

A better future for people with disabilities will be the theme of an untraditional community seminar Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. at the Inn at Opryland in Nashville. Sponsored by the Arc Tennessee, “The Future of Disability, a Big Ideas Event” will bring together diverse presenters to share their experience, vision and call to action for a better future. Links to registration, agenda, session descriptions and presenter bios are available at thearctn.org. The seminar flier may be found at thearctn.org/Assets/Docs/Future-of-Disability-a-Big-Ideas-event.pdf.

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Event

8 a.m.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption and sale event Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Some animals may be eligible for direct purchase to a good home, while others will be eligible for adoption. Those interested should inquire with the Bureau of Land Management staff onsite for more information. For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit blm.gov.

Camp AcheAway Trivia Night Fundraiser

7 p.m.

A trivia night fundraiser for Camp AcheAway for children with juvenile arthritis will be Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Camp AcheAway is scheduled each June at the YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan on Percy Priest Lake. It’s sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee, and there is no cost to families who attend, however, it costs the Arthritis Foundation about $750 per child.

Feb. 18

Mid TN Swap Meet

7 a.m.

The annual Mid-Tenn AACA Winter Swap Meet returns to the Wilson County Expo Center on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature vehicles, tools, toys, parts, literature, art, service station memorabilia, vintage clothing and more. Admission is $6 for adults and children ages 12 and under are free. For more information call 615-308-0586.

Feb. 19

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

A Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Feb. 19 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate this winter, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Feb. 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Julie E. Navarrete, chief development officer with the Nashville Metro Transit Authority Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee. Online registration is $18 before Feb. 20 at noon and $23 for late registration and non-members. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

Feb. 22

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Veterans Affairs Informational Event

11:30 a.m.

The informational event, “How VA disability benefits may help with senior care costs, will be Thursday, Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. Glenn Osborne, managing director of Elder Veterans Legal Aide Group, will present the information. Lunch will provided. To RSVP, call 615-773-6111.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical”

7 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School Wildcat Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” on Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and will be available at the door.

Feb. 23

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Tree Sapling Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Stormwater Department, in cooperation with the Tennessee Environmental Council, will give away 1,200 tree saplings Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or while supplies last at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. Persimmon, loblolly pine, redbud, red oak and tulip poplar tree saplings will be available.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical”

7 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School Wildcat Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and will be available at the door.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Feb. 15

Lebanon Airport Commission

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee, Education Committee, Commission and Wilson County Board of Education joint workshop

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee and Budget Committee, the Wilson County Commission and Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a joint education workshop Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

– Staff Reports