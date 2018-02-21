Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Feb. 22

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Veterans Affairs Informational Event

11:30 a.m.

The informational event, “How VA disability benefits may help with senior care costs, will be Thursday, Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. Glenn Osborne, managing director of Elder Veterans Legal Aide Group, will present the information. Lunch will provided. To RSVP, call 615-773-6111.

Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

5:30 p.m.

Visionary Design Group will play host to the next Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at its office at 300 Public Square. Refreshments will be served. Wilson County Motors is also featured as a business of the month.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical”

7 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School Wildcat Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” on Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and will be available at the door.

Feb. 23

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Tree Sapling Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Stormwater Department, in cooperation with the Tennessee Environmental Council, will give away 1,200 tree saplings Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or while supplies last at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. Persimmon, loblolly pine, redbud, red oak and tulip poplar tree saplings will be available.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical”

7 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School Wildcat Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and will be available at the door.

Feb. 24

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical”

2:30 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School Wildcat Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and will be available at the door.

Feb. 25

Glory Road at the Capitol Theatre

2:30 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the Wilson County Black History Committee will present the movie, Glory Road, on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are $5 each, and children younger than 7 will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theatre box office one hour before the event.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical”

2:30 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School Wildcat Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and will be available at the door.

Feb. 26

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

A Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Feb. 26 from 3-7 p.m. at Stonebridge community clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate this winter, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Feb. 27

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Royal Celebration

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership meeting and awards banquet, Royal Celebration, on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call 615-444-5503.

State Route 109 Pre-Construction meeting

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will hold a State Route 109 pre-construction meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 6-7 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. Local residents are encouraged to attend to learn about the construction plan, what residents can expect and also a timeline for the project. As the construction is in multiple phases, the first phase will be State Route 109 from U.S. Highway 70 to north of the Cumberland River.

March 1

Free Hands-Only CPR Training

9 a.m.

A free hands-only CPR training class will be Thursday, March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1409A Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. To enroll, visit tennova.com under the events tab or call 615-443-2560. It will be an education course only and not for certification.

Regenerative Stem-Cell Therapy Seminar

Noon

Inspire Medical Weight Loss and Wellness will offer free educational seminars on regenerative stem-cell therapy March 1 at noon and 6 p.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, No. 130, in Mt. Juliet. Attendance is by registration only and will be limited to 30 people. To register for one of the free educational stem-cell seminars, call 615-453-8999.

March 3

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 10th Anniversary Celebration

4 p.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 will celebrate its 10th anniversary Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Casual attire is requested, and the event will feature a buffet dinner and deejay. To RSVP or for more information, contact Terry Yates at 615-965-2058 or tjy5058@gmail.com.

Hoops4Hope

4 p.m.

Hoops4Hope, a benefit for Justin West, will be Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. It will include a silent auction, barbecue dinner, basketball game with cheerleaders and a three-point contest. For event details, sponsorship and registration information, visit mj4hope.org.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Feb. 22

Wilson County Sewer Access Committee meeting

2 p.m.

The Wilson County Sewer Access Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Wilson County planning office conference room.

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Board of Directors meeting

5 p.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Board of Directors will meet Thursday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. in the corporate office at 233 Legends Drive, Suite 103, in Lebanon.

Feb. 26

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 27

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Gas Department at 215 Maddox Simpson Pkwy.

