Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

June 29

Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon’s volunteer auxiliary will hold a masquerade $5 jewelry and accessories fundraising sale Thursday, June 29 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the hospital’s community cares classroom. The show will feature a wide variety of jewelry and accessories, all priced at $5. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

South Hartmann Drive Public Open House

5:30 p.m.

A Lebanon South Hartmann Drive public open house will be Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. At the public come-and-go event, there will be a brief presentation and then preliminary ideas and concepts will be available for attendees to review at information stations staffed by a consulting team. Attendees may share ideas for the key corridor in Lebanon, and get more information. The team will document all ideas at each information station for further review and study.

Rock the Block

6 p.m.

Rock the Block will be Thursday, June 29 from 6-9 p.m. at the Lebanon Public Square There will be food trucks, Kona Ice, shopping and games. Also, Tall Paul will perform for free. Attendees should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. There will also be shirts for sale for $20 cash only, and all proceeds will benefit the Lebanon Special School District’s Neon bus summer food program.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

June 30

Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon’s volunteer auxiliary will hold a masquerade $5 jewelry and accessories fundraising sale Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the hospital’s community cares classroom. The show will feature a wide variety of jewelry and accessories, all priced at $5. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Chamber Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Chamber Town News on Friday, June 30 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The speakers will be state Rep. Mark Pody, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Lebanon economic development director Sarah Haston.

Family Movie Night

6:30 p.m.

Youth Development Training will hold a family movie night on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Market Street Church of Christ, 502 East Market Street in Lebanon. Refreshments will include hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and more. This is an outdoor event. Movie time will start as it gets dark. For more information call Annette Neal at 615-374-1056.

July 1

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, July 1 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Lebanon Antiques & Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques & Uniques Expo will be Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

July 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, July 3 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

July 4

Watertown Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade and Fireworks

3 p.m.

Watertown will be have its annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. Parade participants should line up at 2 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School or Round Lick Baptist Church. The parade will continue through Main Street in Watertown. Watertown’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. following ballgames at Three Forks Community Park. Concessions will be available. There will be free watermelon and freeze pops before the fireworks.

Mt. Juliet Fourth of July Celebration

9 p.m.

The annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will be Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m. from the empty lot next to Academy Sports in the Paddocks Shopping Center. Providence MarketPlace will provide fun activities during the afternoon, which will end by 8:30 p.m. Visit shopprovidencemarketplace.com/event for the schedule.

Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration

9 p.m.

The annual Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration will be Tuesday, July 4 at around 9 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. A fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Pre-fireworks activities won’t be held this year.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

July 7

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be Friday, July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

July 8

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The fifth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans motorcycle ride will be Saturday, July 8 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone who lives in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving active duty or of a service-connected cause may attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

July 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

July 10

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 17

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 18

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Height Ave.

July 24

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

