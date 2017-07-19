Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

July 20

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, July 20 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Warriors and Royalty Vacation Bible School

7 p.m.

Warriors and Royalty vacation Bible school will be Thursday, July 20 through Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. It will feature giant inflatables, snacks, crafts, singing, dancing, games, prizes, teaching and more. To pre-register, visit lifechurchfamily.com/vbs.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

ImportAlliance Summer Meet

8 a.m.

The ImportAlliance Summer Meet will be held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. This event features a showcase of cars and the ImportAlliance Battle of the Vendors, a competition for best booth and vehicle. Tickets are $30 at the entrance. Visit importalliance.ticketspice.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Wine Loft Pop-Up Dinner

6:30 p.m.

The Mill at Lebanon will serve its first wine loft pop-up dinner Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. upstairs at the Mill, 300 North Maple Street in Lebanon. The seven-course dinner will be presented by Chef Matthew DiPietro and will include wine pairings with each course. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at themillatlebanon.com/events.

Warriors and Royalty Vacation Bible School

7 p.m.

Warriors and Royalty vacation Bible school will be Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. It will feature giant inflatables, snacks, crafts, singing, dancing, games, prizes, teaching and more. To pre-register, visit lifechurchfamily.com/vbs.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Centerstage Theatre Co.’s “Charlotte’s Web”

7 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “Charlotte’s Web,” directed by Shawna Rayford and Mitchell Vantrease, on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Living Word Family Worship Center at 3633 Poplar Hill Road in Watertown. General admission tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com, Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon square or by calling 615-917-5975.

July 22

We Love Lebanon back-to-school giveaway

10 a.m.

Generation Changers Church will hold its fourth annual We Love Lebanon Day event Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Don Fox Park. The event provides free haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, food, games, dental screenings. The event also offers a zip line, face painting and inflatables. Everything is free at this event. Don Fox Park is located at 955 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

Wilson County Republican Party Summer Picnic

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will have a summer picnic Saturday, July 22 from 3-7 p.m. at Ken Nelson Jr.’s home at 801 Horn Springs Road in Lebanon. It will feature smoked barbecue, a pond for fishing, creek for wading and kayaking, cornhole, music and a Civil War cannon firing. State Sen. Mae Beavers and businessman Bill Lee, both candidates for governor, are confirmed to speak. Tickets are $35 per person or $50 per couple and includes party membership. Tickets are available from executive committee members.

Centerstage Theatre Co.’s “Charlotte’s Web”

7 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “Charlotte’s Web,” directed by Shawna Rayford and Mitchell Vantrease, on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Living Word Family Worship Center at 3633 Poplar Hill Road in Watertown. General admission tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com, Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon square or by calling 615-917-5975.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Wilson County Democratic Party Summer Pool Party and Cookout

7:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party Summer Pool Party and Cookout will be Saturday, July 22 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. The entire outdoor pool at the Jimmy Floyd Center will be reserved, which includes lifeguards for up to 100 swimmers. For those who do not wish to swim, there will be a splash-free area with food, music and fellowship. Families with children are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $10 for pool access, $5 without pool access, and children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased from a party officer, executive committee member or at wilsoncountydemocrats.org/donate.

July 23

Open auditions for Encore Theater comedy

6:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold open auditions for the September performances of the comedy, “The Kitchen Witches,” by Carolyn Smith on Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. James Bealor will direct the play. The auditions will be cold readings from the script. A resume with headshots will be helpful but not required. Performance dates will be Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

July 24

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting was from July 18.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 25

Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the new Lebanon airport terminal building, second-floor conference room at 1050 Franklin Road.

Wilson County Place To Be Committee meeting

9:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Place To Be Committee will meet Tuesday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon.

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, July 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

