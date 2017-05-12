County budget committee approves $8K for tourism

By mtjulietintern

The Wilson County Budget Committee agreed Thursday to allocate $8,000 to the county’s tourism department to temporarily fund an additional full-time employee.

Commissioner Sue Vanatta presented the budget request on behalf of tourism director Jenny Bennett, who currently has a part-time assistant in the department. Vanatta said Bennett is in need of full-time assistant based on activity relative to tourism in the county.

Vanatta recommended designating a larger percentage of hotel-motel tax revenue to the department in order to support the assistant’s move from part-time to full-time. However, the committee, spearheaded by Commissioner Mike Justice, agreed to allocate $8,000 from the county’s general fund to fund the full-time position until the commission approves the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

Justice said he had heartburn in making the decision to honor Vanatta’s request before other portions of the eventual budget, as budget discussions are set to begin in about a month.

Bennett said the assistant’s switch to full-time would put their salary at $36,000 and Vanatta said it would raise the department’s budget to about $200,000.

The group also deferred action on a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) request from the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive committee for Project Grizzly.

Project Grizzly involves a leading U.S. manufacturer of metal stamped products. Formed in the 1960s to serve the appliance industry, it has since added customers in the automotive, truck, building, HVAC and other metal stamped industries.

The company would hire 43 employees in three years and up to 62 employees over five years. Positions would include machine operators, maintenance technicians, material handlers, and office and management personnel.

The beginning base average salary would equal $32,000 per year in addition to the benefit packages estimated at 45 percent of salary.

The company would invest $6.8 million in new equipment at its selected facility. The request was for the committee to only consider personal property values.

The company qualifies for a four-year term, which would result in a payment of $18,088 and the abatement of $123,736.

All taxes on the real property values will be taxed at 100-percent rate.

