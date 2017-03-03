County commits to animal tax talks

By mtjulietintern

The Wilson County Commission agreed to have future talks regarding a possible domestic animal tax reinstatement Monday after little discussion on the resolution.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto called the resolution a “vote of confidence” and resolution sponsor Commissioner Joy Bishop called the resolution “an instrument to allow us to know if we are joining the movement here in Wilson County for animal betterment.”

The resolution expresses the commission’s “intent for support of the collection of the $2 domestic animal tax to be re-instated at a future date after the collection procedures and areas need to be strengthened are fully identified and presented to the county commission for approval.”

The resolution passed 16-8-1, with commissioners Wendell Marlowe, Terry Muncher, Terry Scruggs, Gary Keith, Adam Bannach, Chad Barnard, Becky Siever and John Gentry voting against the move. Commissioner Mike Justice was absent from the meeting.

Marlowe made an amendment to the resolution that set a target date for a decision for June or before.

“This is just to stop the stalling. I’ve tried going through committees but they’ve been canceled and so this is just to get the ball rolling,” Bishop said last week.

Bishop’s last attempt to reinstate the tax ended in 2015 after it did not get approval from the Animal Control Committee after the full commission voted to send it back through committee.

That push to have the commission revisit the issue came on the heels of the release of Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s opinion on the issue.

Slatery’s opinion stated the Wilson County Commission had the right in 2013 to stop a $2 domestic annual fee originally approved by voters in 1980.

The commission also honored Wilson County Sheriff deputy Joseph Logan Hackett, who received the Medal of Valor for his heroics in December. Hackett rescued an adult and juvenile from a vehicle that had become stuck in rising water.

Hackett responded to a distress call and found a disabled vehicle with one adult and one juvenile stranded on top of the vehicle with creek water rising around them. Hackett anchored a rope and tied it off around his waist and waded and swam to the two individuals and rescued them.

Wilson County Sheriff Department leaders said Hackett’s quick and decisive actions minimized the injuries of the individuals and may have saved their lives.

“This is another example of one of many employees that is working in the sheriff’s office and all across the county protecting the lives of everybody. It’s well deserved,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Hackett, a member of the Wilson County Special Response Team, joined the department in 2011.

