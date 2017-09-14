Haslam calls special election to replace Beavers in Senate

By mtjulietintern

Gov. Bill Haslam called a special election Friday to elect a state senator to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mae Beavers.

Primaries will be Nov. 7, and the General Election will be Dec. 19. Both elections will be in Wilson, Cannon, DeKalb, Smith, Clay and Macon counties that make up the 17th Senate District.

Tennessee law requires the governor call a special election to replace a vacant Senate seat if the vacancy happens 12 months or more before the next state general election. The next regular state general election is 14 months away. The governor sets the dates for the primary and general special elections by issuing a writ of election within 20 days of the vacancy.

Beavers announced two weeks ago she planned to submit her resignation and followed through last week. She joined several candidates who plan to run for the Republican nomination for governor in the 2018 election.

The Republican and Democrat primaries Nov. 7 will determine the party nominees that will appear on the General Election ballot. The winner of the Dec. 19 General Election will serve the remainder of the unexpired state Senate term, which ends in 2018.

Qualifying started Friday, and candidates can pick up petitions. The qualifying deadline will be Sept. 28 at noon.

The state Constitution allows the Wilson County Commission, if it chooses, to appoint a person to fill the vacant Senate seat until someone is elected in the special election. Should the commission choose not to nominate an individual to fill the vacancy until the special election, the seat will remain vacant until voters select a new senator. A notice was issued Friday to serve as the seven-day advanced public notice prior to the Sept. 18 commission meeting where nominations will be accepted and voted upon, if the commission chooses to nominate someone to fill the vacant seat.

“A democracy requires participation to be a successful form of government,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “Part of being a good leader within a democracy is being transparent about the elections and decisions that will affect the citizens of a community, so that citizens are well informed. As county mayor, I have a responsibility to keep the citizens of Wilson County informed of upcoming elections and decisions that happen on a local and state level. In an effort to keep Wilson County government completely transparent, I felt it necessary to address the recent developments regarding a special election that will be happening in our county in December, as well as the process that accompanies that election.”

According to the state Constitution, the Wilson County Commission could accept nominations for an interim senator that would represent District 17. Registered voters of the 17th District are allowed to submit names for consideration, either in person the night of the commission meeting, or by writing to Hutto prior to the commission meeting where the nominations will be accepted.

Procedures for the commission meeting will be to first poll commissioners to determine whether they want to fill the vacant Senate seat. If the vote fails, the commission will move on to the rest of the agenda, and no interim will be placed until elected Dec. 19.

If the commission chooses to appoint an interim, it will go out of session and allow for public comments to begin. At that time, the public will be allowed to submit names to commissioners whom they would like to see as the interim senator until a senator is elected. After the public comments period ends, the commission will then return to regular session and review the nominations given during the public comments period. At that time, commissioners will begin making their nominations for an interim senator. Though public comments will be accepted and considered, only commissioners will make official nominations.

A commissioner can nominate an individual recommended by the public, providing the individual nominated agrees in writing to serve if elected. A commissioner can, however, choose to nominate a person not discussed during the public comments period. Should a commissioner nominate someone not present at the Sept. 18 commission meeting, the commissioner who makes the nomination must present a signed statement by the nominee that he or she is willing to serve should they be elected. There is no second required to the nominations.

After nominations cease, those nominated will be given an opportunity to address the commission. Nominees will be asked to make a brief statement about themselves and why they seek the position. There will be no public comments period after nominations are submitted.

Commissioners will only be allowed to vote on an interim senator. Commissioners will use paper ballots to vote. It will take a majority vote of at least 13 votes to fill the vacancy. Should no one person receive 13 votes on the first ballot, or if there is a tie between two nominees, the nominees with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated and a second vote will be taken. The process will continue until one individual receives a majority 13 votes. Once an interim senator is appointed, he or she will serve in position until Dec. 19, the day of the special election.

Although it’s termed a special election, election preparation and voting will be the same as for any regular election in Wilson County. There will be early voting for both elections, and all 31 precincts will be open on Election Day. The Wilson County Election Commission will set early voting times and locations. The state will reimburse Wilson County for the cost of the elections.

For those Wilson County residents not registered to vote, the last day to register to vote in the primaries will be Oct. 10.

“With the introduction of online voter registration recently, registering or changing an address is easier than ever before,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren. “The process only takes a few minutes. If you’ve never registered before or you have recently moved and you need to update your registration, the online system takes care of it quickly and easily.”

To register online, visit wilsonvotes.com and click on the online voter registration link. Paper forms are also available to download at the site, to complete at the Election Commission office and can be found at most government offices.

The special election calendar will be added to the 2018 election calendar at wilsonvotes.com. The calendar includes all the pertinent dates and deadlines associated with the primaries and special election.

To learn more about the special election, voting and how to get involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonelections.com.

By Jared Felkins

jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com