Kenny Martin: Hold your head up, because life is great

By mtjulietintern

Times are indeed tougher now than many of us have ever known or seen before in our lives. But the tough times will pass, and we will all be better prepared for the future as a result.

Remember the old sayings, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” by Joseph P. Kennedy, or “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” by Franklin D. Roosevelt?

When times get tough, we look for light at the end of the tunnel. Our goal should to be a part of that light at the end of the tunnel. I will list below other motivational quotes.

• “This too shall pass” — Abraham Lincoln.

• “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is courage that counts” —Winston Churchill.

• “Never, never, never, never give up” — Winston Churchill.

• “Obstacles are things a person sees when he takes his eyes off his goal” — E. Joseph Cossman.

• “No matter how difficult the challenge, when we spread our wings of faith and allow the winds of God’s spirit to lift us, no obstacle is too great to overcome.”

• “Difficulties should act as a tonic. They should spur us to greater exertion” — B.C. Forbes.

• “A desire can overcome all obstacles” — Gunderson.

• “It’s not whether you get knocked down. It’s whether you get back up” — Vince Lombardi.

• “You must do the thing you think you cannot do” — Eleanor Roosevelt.

• “For every mountain there is a miracle” — Robert H. Schuller.

• “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity” — Albert Einstein.

I hope that these inspirational quotes have helped in some way. Just remember to be thankful for the blessings you have, and to try and not focus on the ones you don’t have.

Hold your head up and keep on reaching for the stars. Life is great.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.